Ohio State football keys for Toledo game

The Ohio State football team is off to a 2-0 start as the defense has allowed just 22 points in two games and the offense has survived the loss of key receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming.

But the last time Toledo, who the Buckeyes play at 7 pm Saturday, traveled to Columbus in 2011, the Rockets nearly pulled off the upset before losing 27-22.

How can the Buckeyes get to 3-0? Here are three keys for No. 3 Ohio State against Toledo on Saturday.

Buckeyes need to get up early

Expect some resolution from Toledo. This is a program that gave Notre Dame a scare last September and has pulled off upsets of other blue-bloods in Alabama, Michigan and Penn State over the past two decades. Letting the Rockets hang around early is flirting with danger, as Notre Dame found out 12 months ago before prevailing by a field goal. If the Buckeyes click on their opening series as they did last week against, finding the end zone on their first two drives, they shouldn’t sweat it.

CJ Stroud:Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud matures into a model leader

Cut down on penalties

Ohio State is averaging an extra 20 yards in penalties per game this season, and the sloppiness has kept its defense on the field longer. On Arkansas State’s second drive on Saturday, one that resulted in a field goal, more than half of the yards it gained came as a result of the Buckeyes’ penalties. Twice they were flagged for 15 yards, including a leaping foul and pass interference, leading to first downs for the Red Wolves’ offense. The Buckeyes shouldn’t let the trend catch up to them.

Find rushing success vs. Toledo

While the passing offense made most of the headlines a week ago, as CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. connected for three touchdowns, Ohio State’s success was set up by a ground game that ate up yards early in drives. It not only kept the Buckeyes ahead of schedule instead of being stuck on second-and-third-and-longs, but it also drew the Red Wolves’ defense into the box and created some more favorable matchups down the field. When they falter, it was usually a result of being stuffed on first down.

College football rankings:Ohio State football remains at No. 3 in latest Associated Press, coaches polls

Key matchup: Ohio State defense vs. Dequan Finn

The biggest challenge the Buckeyes face comes from Finn, the Rockets’ dual-threat quarterback who has accounted for six out of the 11 touchdowns they have scored in two games. He’s thrown three and run for three more. A former Mr. Football in the state of Michigan, he has the talent to stress a defense. Toledo’s Offensive line has been vulnerable to a pass rush. It gave up two sacks in its season-opening win over Long Island, making it even more of a priority for Jim Knowles’ defense to create havoc in the backfield on Saturday night.

Key stat for Ohio State football

28-0: Ohio State’s record against teams from the Mid-American Conference since 1992.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch.

