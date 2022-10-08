Ohio State football has an easy path to the CFP

Which college football team has the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2022? Former Ohio State football head Coach Urban Meyer is going with his former team.

“To me, it’s all about the pathway,” Meyer said on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” “You look and they’re at least a seven-point favorite in every game, some (a) two-to-three touchdown favorite, and they have the Wolverines at home in ‘The Game’

“In the Big Ten Championship game, they could be a three-touchdown plus favorite. I’m not sure that’s ever happened before.”

Ohio State has earned double-digit victories in each of their first five games of the 2022 season, beating Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers by a combined score of 244-74.

Former Notre Dame quarterback and Columbus native Brady Quinn said Ohio State has looked like the “most complete team in college football.

“They have won every game by double-digits, CJ Stroud is leading the No. 1 offense in FBS, he’s putting together quite the Heisman campaign,” Quinn said. “By the way, he’s doing it really without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, their leading receiver from a year ago. In fact, Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., those guys are on a better pace than Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson last year.

“This offense is loaded.”

While the defense is playing “much better,” Quinn said the only criticism is the Buckeyes’ 2022 schedule. However, he said that Ohio State has not faltered as a double-digit favorite like Georgia did against Kent State or Alabama did on the road at Texas.

“Even though it’s an easy schedule, they have been dominating their opponents,” Quinn said.

Ohio State is a 26.5-point favorite in its first road game of the 2022 season against Michigan State.

What time does Ohio State football play on Saturday vs. Michigan State?

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Michigan State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Spartans on ABC. It’s Ohio State’s fourth national game of the year, following the Notre Dame, Toledo and Wisconsin games. It’s the third game the Buckeyes have played on ABC.

Ohio State Buckeyes football 2022 schedule

Week 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10 Week 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 Week 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 Week 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 Week 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 Week 6: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, 4 p.m., East Lansing, Mich.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, 4 p.m., East Lansing, Mich. Week 7: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio Week 8: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa. Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill. Week 10: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD. Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

