Ohio State football gets bump 247Sports 2023 team recruiting rankings

Sometimes things go a little under the radar and that’s exactly what happened with the last 2023 team composite rankings from 247Sports. The popular recruiting service updated its final rankings for every player in the recruiting cycle. And with it, an Ohio State recruiting class that was somewhat light on numbers and not as highly thought of got a bit of a bump.

It wasn’t a major bump, and there’s still not the volume of players a lot of other schools have, or probably not even what the Buckeyes would like to have, but it is a bump nonetheless.

It’s a little like splitting hairs for a class that was already a top ten one, but it’s Noteworthy to realize that maybe the crop of players that the Ohio State staff identified is one that is better than expected and that the evaluation OSU went through was a good one.

Here’s where Ohio State lands in the final top ten 247Sports Team Composite Rankings once all the final updating to the 2023 player profiles have been completed.