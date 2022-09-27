Ohio State football former Offensive players NFL performances, Week 3?

While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Big Ten conference play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.

We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense.

Here are the former Offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 3 of the NFL.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals



Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New York Jets, 27-12 and Joe Burrow completed 23 of 36 passing attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears



Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans, 23-20 and Justin Fields completed eight of his 17 passing attempts for 106 yards and also added 47 yards rushing.

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens



Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots, 37-26, and JK Dobbins ran the ball seven times for 23 yards, he also snagged two receptions for 17 yards.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team



Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders were destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-8 and Curtis Samuel carried the ball three times for 13 yards and also caught seven passes for 48 yards.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints



Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14 and Chris Olave hauled in nine receptions for 147 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders



Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-8 and Terry McLaurin snagged six receptions for 102 yards.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets



Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3

The New York Jets lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-12, and Garrett Wilson snagged six receptions for 60 yards.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints



Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14, and Michael Thomas snagged five receptions for 49 yards.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts



Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts earned the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, and Parris Campbell earned two receptions for ten yards.