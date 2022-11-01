Ohio State football early preview of Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern

Ohio State has seen Northwestern at its best.

The Buckeyes faced the Wildcats in Big Ten Championship games in 2020 and 2018 after Northwestern won the West Division.

But Pat Fitzgerald’s program is on a downswing and headed towards a second consecutive losing season.

After beating Nebraska in its season opener in Ireland, the Wildcats have dropped seven in a row, a stretch that included a particularly dispiriting loss to FCS-level Southern Illinois. The four conference losses have been by an average of 18 points.

Sports Reference’s Simple Rating System, accounting for point differential and strength of schedule, considers this Northwestern’s worst team in decades.

The Wildcats’ -8.33 rating is their lowest since a winless season in 1989.

Week 10: Ohio State (8-0) at Northwestern (1-7)

Noon Saturday, ABC, 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Poll position

On the eve of the release of this season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State is No. 2 in both of the major polls, though tied with Tennessee for the spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern point spread

The Buckeyes opened as 36.5-point favorites over Northwestern. They have been double-digit favorites in all of their games this fall.

Northwestern’s last game

Not only did the Wildcats suffer their seventh straight loss at Iowa on Saturday, but they also allowed the Hawkeyes, one of the lowest-scoring teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, to finish with a season-highs in points (33), total yards (398) and yards per play (6.03).

Northwestern’s strength

Any success on offense starts with Evan Hull, a multifaceted running back whom the Wildcats also use in the passing game. In his do-it-all role, the redshirt junior leads them in rushing and receiving and returns kickoffs. His 1,147 all-purpose yards rank eighth among all FBS players. He forms a solid backfield with Cam Porter.

Northwestern’s weakness

The 19 turnovers committed by Northwestern are tied for the most in the Nation with South Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Utah State and Virginia. Nine of them are interceptions from quarterbacks Ryan Hilinski and Brendan Sullivan.

Northwestern’s player to watch

Defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore leads the Wildcats with four sacks and is among the Big Ten’s better pass rushers. His 22 quarterback pressures are tied for 10thth in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.

Northwestern’s X-factor

The Wildcats made a switch at quarterback a couple of weeks ago, replacing South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski with Brendan Sullivan. In Sullivan’s first start at Maryland, he gave them a spark as they led the Terrapins at halftime by a touchdown before the upset bid fell short in a 31-24 loss.

Ohio State-Northwestern series history

Ohio State has won nine in a row over the Wildcats since an upset in Evanston in 2004 snapped a previous 24-game winning streak in the series.

