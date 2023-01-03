Ohio State football Assistant Niko Palazeti leaving for Cincinnati strength job with Scott Satterfield: report

Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield continues to build out his new staff with the Bearcats, as he will reportedly hire Ohio State Assistant strength Coach Niko Palazeti as his program’s Director of Football Sports Performance according to Pete Thamel. Palazeti spent six seasons on staff with the Buckeyes and played college football at Michigan State as a fullback from 2010 through 2012.

Prior to Ohio State, Palazeti held Assistant strength Coach positions at Maryland in 2016 and at Mississippi State in 2015. Palazeti served as a Graduate Assistant at Michigan State in 2014 following an internship with the Spartans’ strength and conditioning program in 2013. The Michigan native appeared in 11 games during his playing career with the Spartans.

Many experts consider Ohio State to have one of the nation’s top strength and conditioning programs led by Mickey Marotti, the well-known Assistant Athletic Director for Football Sports Performance. Satterfield will elevate Palazeti into the lead role of a strength and conditioning program for the first time.

Satterfield left Louisville for Cincinnati this offseason amid another wild round of the coaching carousel. Although the Cardinals improved this season with a record of 7-5 in the regular season under Satterfield, the former Appalachian State Coach made the jump roughly two hours up I-71. Cincinnati will leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 this offseason as Satterfield replaces Luke Fickellwho became the new head coach at Wisconsin.

Louisville Hired Purdue’s Jeff Brohm to replace Satterfield, who had come under fire from fans throughout his tenure at the helm of the Cardinals. Ironically, Cincinnati and Louisville then faced off in the Fenway Bowl shortly thereafter with the Cardinals winning 24-7.

Satterfield addressed his decision to leave the Cards for Cincinnati during his introductory press conference last month.

“Well, this just came about very recently,” Satterfield said. “Reasons that I wanted to come here was a championship-caliber program, great leadership in the university and an Athletic department, the opportunity to take a program going into a new conference — I like the challenge. And the opportunity to be at a great city, I mean, there’s so many things here that aligned with what I want and our family wants. And once I had an opportunity to meet with the leadership here, I knew, I was like, ‘Man, this is the place I want to be,’ and then it was up to them to see if they wanted me. And then when that happened, it was go time. So, again, I’m just excited about the future. I’m excited about moving forward with it and the opportunity that we have.”