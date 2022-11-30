Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough.

Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 Championship game — Avenging their only loss, to Utah, in the process — and Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams are headed to the playoff. No question about that after USC moved up to No. 4 while OSU slipped to No. 5 off its loss to Michigan.

Yet the potential of a very messy Selection Sunday outcome remains. If USC takes a second loss, against a team with three losses of its own, OSU might sneak into that fourth semifinal berth. I suppose that is even true if currently undefeated and No. 3 TCU suffers a big loss to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship.

On ESPN’s broadcast of the rankings reveal, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan called the conference championships a “bonus game.” It sure won’t seem like a bonus to a team that loses, then falls below a team that failed to play its way into a conference championship game.

“We’re going to come back in here on Friday and get together and watch games Friday and Saturday and make sure we select the right four teams — and quite frankly, the right 25 teams.” Corrigan said. “That will certainly be part of their body of work. … That’s part of the determination as we go through the whole process.”

The whole point is those bodies of work will, for the first time, be of unequal size. But for now we have to assume the committee is open to moving Ohio State up if USC loses.

(Corrigan also clarified that No. 5 OSU and No. 6 Alabama could still move up or down relative to each other this weekend, even though neither plays. If two-loss Alabama Somehow jumps one-loss OSU without playing a game on Sunday, don’t go near Twitter without a hazmat suit and a fire extinguisher.)

All this process reinforces is the inadequacy of the four-team format. The expansion to 12 teams is coming in 2024 thanks to broadcast money, sure, but it will also alleviate these make-or-break decisions high in the rankings. Parsing teams 12 and 13 does not have nearly the same stakes as keeping in No. 4 and expelling No. 5 out of Championship contention.

Why does OSU Belong in the playoff if it got creamed by 22 points at home? (Corrigan did acknowledge how that score got out of hand late.) Why does USC Belong in if it takes a second loss to a team that has been beaten three other times?

Then again, why keep a one-loss OSU out based on one loss to a team that is better than anyone this potential two-loss USC played? Doesn’t OSU’s best win — at new No. 8 Penn State — Trump the best win on USC’s schedule (at No. 15 Oregon State)?

And yet, if the committee thinks USC’s 12-game resume is better than OSU’s, why bother scrutinizing another game for the Trojans while the Buckeyes are home watching games this weekend?

It didn’t have to be this way, and soon, it won’t. Ohio State is the only program that would have qualified for the 12-team playoff every year if it were applied in the first eight years of the playoff. That may be true again Sunday, even if the Buckeyes are shut out of the semifinals.

