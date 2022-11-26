Ohio State football and Michigan injury report

Neither Ohio State football nor Michigan will likely be at full strength Saturday afternoon for the final game of the 2022 regular season.

Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines have dealt with injuries to some key pieces that could play a role in which team comes out as the undefeated Winner of the Big Ten East and will head to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

Ahead of Saturday’s injury report, here’s a look at which players are navigating through injuries for the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

Michigan: ‘no update’ on Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum

Michigan’s run game was already short-handed heading into its final home game against Illinois.

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was unavailable with an undisclosed injury, standing on the sideline not in uniform for the Wolverines’ 19-17 win against the Fighting Illini.

Michigan was also without guard Trevor Keegan and special teams specialist AJ Henning Saturday. while tight end Luke Schoonmaker and defensive end Mike Morris remain hobbled due to injury.

Then, after recording 108 rushing yards in the first half against Illinois, running back Blake Corum left the game with an apparent knee injury, one Coach Jim Harbaugh remained quiet about in his press conference leading to the Ohio State game.

Harbaugh said that if Corum or Edwards can’t practice leading up to the Ohio State game, they won’t play.

However, Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes implied that the Wolverines could be without Corum in Columbus.

“I think in a game like this, winning the line of scrimmage, winning rushing totals is always a huge factor in the game for us,” Hayes said. “(Corum) is a great player but I think everyone else is just going to step up with him out and I think we’re up for the challenge.”

Ohio State: Could the Buckeyes’ running back room be healthy?

While all eyes are on the health of Michigan’s running game, Ohio State is still working to get its running backs healthy for the Wolverines.

Running back Miyan Williams has not played since Ohio State’s 56-14 win against Indiana, leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot and with crutches.

‘The Game’ exposes flaws for OSU vs. UM:Hate has no place, but Ohio State vs. Michigan schadenfreude? Have at it. | Rob Oller

TreVeyon Henderson returned against Maryland for the first time since the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State, but recorded only 19 yards on 11 carries along with a 31-yard touchdown reception. But the sophomore running back was seen later on the sideline with a walking boot on his left foot.

Along with Chip Trayanum battling an undisclosed injury, Dallan Hayden has carried much of the load in the Ohio State run game, recording 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Indiana and Maryland.

Speaking on his radio show on 97.1 FM on Wednesday, Coach Ryan Day said Ohio State’s running backs had a “good day of practice” the previous day and expressed some optimism about their recoveries.

“Really looking forward to getting a couple of guys back in that room,” Day said.

Running back may not be the only position affected by injuries for Ohio State.

With just over three minutes to go against Maryland, Matthew Jones was carted to the locker room after Hayden was tackled into the right guard’s legs and was seen wearing crutches after the win.

Ohio State is also without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has not played since the Iowa game with a hamstring injury.

According to Maada Smith-Njigba, Jaxon’s father, the best-case scenario for the wide receiver’s return is the Michigan game.

“The next time Jaxon is in Scarlet and gray, he’ll be 110%,” Maada Smith-Njigba said. “I don’t know if that will be against the team up north or the Fiesta Bowl (the most likely College Football Playoff semifinal site for Ohio State).

“I really feel like Anytime between the team up north and the Fiesta Bowl, he’ll be ready.”

