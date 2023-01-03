Ohio State football Analyst Matt Guerrieri joining Kevin Wilson at Tulsa as defensive coordinator, per reports

Ohio State senior advisor defensive analyst Matt Guerrieri is expected to leave the Buckeyes for Kevin Wilson’s head coaching staff at Tulsa, according to multiple reports. Guerrieri will serve as defensive coordinator under Wilson on the Golden Hurricanes staff. Guerrieri Returns to a play-calling rules after spending four years as co-defensive coordinator at Duke prior to joining Coach Ryan Day’s staff in Columbus for this past season.

Tulsa looks to further inject its program with staff members who own experience coaching at one of college football’s most successful programs with the addition of Guerrieri to a prominent position under Wilson.

Reports of the hire come two days after Ohio State was eliminated from national title contention with a loss to top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Wilson and Guerrieri were on staff together this past season in Columbus, as Wilson served as Offensive Coordinator for the Buckeyes prior to taking the job in Tulsa. He coached in the Peach Bowl semifinal despite accepting the job earlier in December.

Wilson came to the Golden Hurricane after a six-year stint as co-offensive coordinator with the Buckeyes. They shared the title first with Day, then with Mike Yurcich after Day was promoted to head coach. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Indiana, where he led the Hoosiers to a 26-47 overall record. He was the Offensive Coordinator for Oklahoma from 2002-10, where he won the Broyles Award given to the country’s top Coordinator in 2008.

Before Oklahoma, Wilson was the longtime protégé of Randy Walker at both Miami (OH) and Northwestern. Wilson has mentored Heisman winners Jason White and Sam Bradford and Heisman Finalists CJ Stroud, Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins. The 31-year veteran has coached in four national championship games in his career.

247Sports named Wilson as a potential candidate to fill a Division I coaching job this offseason:

“If Wilson, Ohio State’s Offensive Coordinator of six seasons, looks to make a jump to a head coaching position within the state of Ohio, this could be an opportunity to do so. It’s no secret that the Buckeyes boasted some explosive offenses under his watch . Wilson has Power 5 head coaching experience, too, though his run at Indiana from 2011-16 was far from smooth. The Hoosiers went just 26-47 under his watch and never finished above .500 before Wilson and IU parted ways in late 2016 . Ohio State is not the only in-state program Wilson has coaching experience with, as Wilson worked on the Miami (Ohio) staff from 1990-98.”

Tulsa Hired Wilson to replace outgoing head Coach Phillip Montgomery, who went 43-53 in eight seasons as the Golden Hurricane’s head man.