Ohio State football All-America tracker 2022: Who earns a tree in Buckeye Grove?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the Enduring traditions of Ohio State football, one fans can experience on their first trip to Ohio Stadium or their 100th.
Each OSU player who achieves first-team All-America status from a reputable organization is recognized with their own tree in Buckeye Grove. That area to the south of the stadium connects decades of tradition from Boyd Cherry, Bob Karch and Chic Harley to Thayer Munford, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
To earn Consensus All-America status, players must be recognized by three of the following five lists: the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, The Sporting News, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.
Here are the Buckeyes honored thus far in 2022:
Consensus All-America lists
AMERICAN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
Release date: December 14
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Release date: TBA
FOOTBALL WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA
Release date: December 9
THE SPORTING NEWS
Release date: December 13
WALTER CAMP FOOTBALL FOUNDATION
Release date: TBA
Other All-America lists
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS
First team: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., RT Dawand Jones, LB Tommy Eichenberg
Second team: S Ronnie Hickman
Third team: C Luke Wypler
Honorable mention: WR Emeka Egbuka, LT Paris Johnson Jr.
