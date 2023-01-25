Ohio State football active early on Tuesday, two more offers out

The Ohio State football staff had their coffee with a few offers on the side Tuesday morning. Head Coach Ryan Day and his assistants wasted no time getting out a pair of early offers to a couple of big time players.

One of the offers was to build a relationship that will be spanning over a few recruiting cycles while the other was looking into the short-term to a prospect that will sign later this year.

The Buckeyes are leaving no stone unturned in regards to recruiting and their national reach really showed today. Find out who got offered along with why it matters.

2024 Tennessee tight end / wide receiver Max LeBlanc

Breakdown

Why this offer is significant

When looking at who has offered the six-foot-five-inch and 225-pound pass catcher, the Buckeyes are the first from a school that consistently makes the College Football Playoff. LeBlanc has other offers from Power-5 schools, but this one is his biggest up-to-date. It could be a determining factor in his recruitment.

2026 Maryland safety Jireh Edwards

Breakdown

Why this offer is significant

Even though it is a long way until the class of 2026 signs, Edwards is considered one of the top players regardless of position. He already holds an offer from Georgia as well as a few others, so you know Edwards has the talent worthy of a Buckeye offer.

