Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker
Now that the Ohio State football season is over it’s time to turn our attention to next year. The Buckeyes have a lot of Talent coming back, but as usual, there are several players that have NFL draft decisions to make as either underclassmen or who still have a year of college Eligibility left.
Players that are expected to go in the first couple of rounds of the 2023 NFL draft are more than likely gone, but there are others that are mid-to-late round projections that have to take a hard look in the mirror and decide what they want to do about their future.
So that you can follow along, we’ve made it easy by creating an Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker to stay up with those who are making decisions. By our count, there are eight players to keep an eye on and we’ll do so as soon as we get word on any decisions that come along. The deadline for players to declare for the draft is January 16, so expect the news to come fast and furious.
CJ Stroud, Quarterback
Eligibility
Redshirt Sophomore
Where Things Stand
As a likely top five pick, it would be a major shocker to see Stroud come back. You can expect a decision here soon that he’s declaring.
Status
Undecided
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle
Eligibility
Junior
Where Things Stand
Like Stroud, many mock NFL drafts have Johnson as a first round prospect. He too is most likely off to the professional ranks, but we’ve been surprised before.
Status
Undecided
Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker
Eligibility
Redshirt Junior
Where Things Stand
Because of the COVID-19 year, Eichenberg could decide to come back one more season. However, he improved his draft stock significantly this year under Jim Knowles’ defense. Eichenberg led Ohio State in tackles and the Buckeyes could be sure to benefit from his return. One more season might do him well to become an even higher prospect. We shall see.
Status
Undecided
Cade Stover, Tight End
Eligibility
Redshirt Junior
Where Things Stand
After moving over permanently from the defensive side of the ball, Stover became quite the Weapon in the passing game at tight end. There’s no doubt he has jumped up draft boards in NFL circles, but another year learning the position could do him well. Plus, going out of the CFP semifinal with an injury might leave a bad taste in his mouth. He still has two years of Eligibility left and it’ll be interesting to see what he decides.
Status
Undecided
Luke Wypler, Center
Eligibility
Junior
Where Things Stand
Wypler just finished his third year and has developed into arguably one of the best centers in the country. However, not many draft projections have him as a top ten prospect at the position. That was before a pretty good performance against Georgia, so we’ll see if he rises. It’s a position of need in the NFL and we could see Wypler going either way.
Status
Undecided
Miyan Williams, Running Back
Eligibility
Junior
Where Things Stand
Ohio State got some good news from Williams after a bit of a season in Purgatory because of nagging injuries. He was underrated coming out of high school but became every bit as effective as the 5-star Talent TreVeyon Henderson. His bruising running style is just what the doctor ordered against some of the more physical teams OSU plays.
Status
Coming back to Ohio State
Lathan Ransom, Safety
Eligibility
Junior
Where Things Stand
Ransom just finished a junior year in which he became one of the most important OSU defenders. Although he was fearless and a physical tackler, he showed some flaws in coverage technique that another year could help him polish up. It would be a surprise to see him declare, but he is eligible to do so if he desires. We’ve seen others in his position make the decision to jump to the NFL.
Status
Undecided
Matt Jones, Offensive Guard
Eligibility
Senior
Where Things Stand
Although Jones is a senior, he has one more year of Eligibility should he decide to use the extra COVID-19 year. Despite the raw emotional reaction of contemplating a return after the Peach Bowl loss, we have to note that he did participate in Senior Day activities. So, unless he has a change of heart after letting things settle down, he’s likely off to the NFL.
Status
Undecided
