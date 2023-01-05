Now that the Ohio State football season is over it’s time to turn our attention to next year. The Buckeyes have a lot of Talent coming back, but as usual, there are several players that have NFL draft decisions to make as either underclassmen or who still have a year of college Eligibility left.

Players that are expected to go in the first couple of rounds of the 2023 NFL draft are more than likely gone, but there are others that are mid-to-late round projections that have to take a hard look in the mirror and decide what they want to do about their future.

So that you can follow along, we’ve made it easy by creating an Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker to stay up with those who are making decisions. By our count, there are eight players to keep an eye on and we’ll do so as soon as we get word on any decisions that come along. The deadline for players to declare for the draft is January 16, so expect the news to come fast and furious.