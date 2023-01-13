Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added another important transfer today with former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste committing to the Fighting Irish. This marks the sixth incoming transfer player that Notre Dame has landed this offseason.

The New Jersey native finished his Buckeye career with 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He finished the 2022 season with 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Ohio State had one of the deepest edge rotations in the country the last two seasons, and Jean-Baptiste was a key part of that rotation.

