Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by There is3‘s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNowOhio State fifth-year senior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect from Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, Jean-Baptiste recorded 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass break up in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season, including 0.5 sacks in the Peach Bowl loss th Georgia.

His decision doesn’t come as a surprise, as he participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the loss to Michigan and has one season of Eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Even with Jean-Baptiste departing the program, fifth-year senior Tyler Friday out of Eligibility and senior Zach Harrison likely off to the NFL Draft, Ohio State will still have seven defensive ends on the roster next season.

That includes a redshirt sophomore Mitchell Melton, sophomores Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloaufreshmen Omari Abor, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson and incoming four-star prospect Joshua Mickens.

Jean-Baptiste finishes his time in Columbus with 53 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and one pass break up in 47 games, and will now look to finish his career elsewhere.

He is the fourth Scholarship player to enter the Portal since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Florida) and safeties Jantzen Dunn (Kentucky) and Jaylen Johnson (undecided).

—–

