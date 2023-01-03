Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by There is3‘s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNowOhio State fifth-year senior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect from Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, Jean-Baptiste recorded 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one pass break up in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season, including 0.5 sacks in the Peach Bowl loss th Georgia.

