Ohio State Center Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler announced on Tuesday evening he will Forgo his final three seasons of Eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional, Wypler started all 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, anchoring an offense that averaged 44.9 points and 496.2 yards per game.

Wypler was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the members of the media this fall, and was a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree, maintaining at least a 3.0 grade-point average over the last two years.

He is the second member of Ohio State’s Offensive line to officially declare for the draft, joining junior left tackle Paris Johnsonwhile right tackle Dawand Jones accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last month.

Ohio State could now have as many as four new starters along the Offensive line next season, with fifth-year senior right guard Matthew Jones still contemplating a return for his extra season of eligibility.

If Jones returns, he could slide over to center to replace Wypler, although a redshirt sophomore Jakob James played 79 snaps as his backup this season. Redshirt freshman Toby Wilson could also compete for the spot.

