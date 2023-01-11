Ohio State Center Luke Wypler Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler announced on Tuesday evening he will Forgo his final three seasons of Eligibility and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

A former four-star prospect from Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional, Wypler started all 26 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, anchoring an offense that averaged 44.9 points and 496.2 yards per game.

