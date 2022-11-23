Ohio State basketball vs. Texas Tech preview: TV info, key players, starters, Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball will play its third game of the Maui Invitational when it faces Texas Tech in what will decide fifth place in the tournament.

The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State, 88-77, in the opening round before beating Cincinnati, 81-53, on Tuesday to end up in the fifth-place game. The Red Raiders beat Louisville, 70-38, after losing to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65, in the opening round.

This will be the third game between the two programs after splitting the first two during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

What: Ohio State (4-1) vs. No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1).

Where: Lahaina Civic Center; Lahaina, Hawaii.

When: Today, 2:30 p.m

TV: ESPN

Projected Starters

Ohio State: Bruce Thornton (7.3 ppg), Isaac Likekele (4.8 ppg), Sean McNeal (10.3 ppg), Justice Sueing (10.8 ppg) and Zed Key (11.8 ppg).

Texas Tech: De’Vion Harmon (11.5 ppg), Jaylon Tyson (9.3 ppg), Pop Isaacs (8.8 ppg), Kevin Obanor (11.8 ppg) and Daniel Batcho (11.3 ppg).

What to Watch For

This is the most intriguing game of the season so far for Ohio State. It’s a true test against a quality opponent where winning is actually on the table. Regardless of how things went during this tournament, winning a game like this would matter because it can serve as a stepping stone for where it can go later.

Prediction

Stephen’s pick: I’ll pick the Buckeyes to win. Brice Sensabaugh scores like someone breathes and Justice Sueong used the win over Cincinnati to bounce back after a bad showing against San Diego State. Then the list of other guys who are playing at a high level right now — Zey Key, Sean McNeil, Bruce Thorton — seems to grow with each game. OSU is prone to making early season statements with ranked wins and this will provide the first chance to do so, garnering some national attention in the process.. 81-76 Ohio State.

–

