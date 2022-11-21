Ohio State basketball vs. San Diego State preview: TV info, key players, starters, Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State basketball will get its first real test of the season as it heads to Hawaii to play in the Maui Invitational.

The Buckeyes will open up play against San Diego State in the first of a few games against teams who were ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. OSU is 1-2 all-time against the Aztecs. It lost 81-75 in 1996 and 83-61 in 2003 while winning 72-56 in 1995.

The Winner will face the Winner of the Arizona-Cincinnati game.

What: Ohio State (3-0) vs. San Diego State (3-0).

Where: Lahaina Civic Center; ; Lahaina, Hawaii.

When: Tonight, 9 p.m

TV: ESPN

Projected Starters

Ohio State: Bruce Thornton (5.3 ppg), Isaac Likekele (5.7 ppg), Sean McNeal (6.3 ppg), Justice Sueing (12.3 ppg) and Zed Key (13.3 ppg).

San Diego State: Matt Bradley (7 ppg), Lamont Butler (9 ppg), Darrion Trammell (15.0 ppg), Nathan Mensch (8.7 ppg) and Kesha Johnson (6.3 ppg).

What to Watch For

Jaedon LeDee was once the second-highest-rated Recruit in Chris Holtmann’s first recruiting class at Ohio State in 2018. But he only lasted his freshman season, averaging three points per game off the bench before Entering the transfer portal. He landed at TCU, playing in 53 games — one start — over two seasons before missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season while redshirting. He then hit the Portal again, Landing with the Aztecs, where he’s averaging 16 points off the bench through three games.

This will be a chance for him to face his former team, although none of the players he shared the court with in Columbus are still with the program, which includes his recruiting class members Duane Washington Jr., Justin Arenas and Luther Muhammad.

Washington Jr. is in his second year in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Arenas used a graduate transfer to go play at Loyola Marymount, while Muhammad transferred to Arizona State after two seasons.

Prediction

Stephen’s pick: There’s going to be a ton of growing pains for this young but talented basketball team. They’ve already started to show, they just haven’t played anybody that was in any way set up to actually make them pay for it. That changes on Monday night against San Diego State as Ohio State gets its first real taste of high-level college basketball. 77-64 San Diego State.

More Buckeyes coverage

Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Maryland

Brandon Inniss, 5-star WR, says Ohio State fans have ‘nothing to worry about’: Buckeyes Recruiting

Ohio State football ‘hoping’ but not ‘expecting’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play again this season

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Divine reception, Ohio State’s Offensive line boost and Cam Brown’s health: Buckeye Bits

Ohio State football’s Ty Hamilton making a name, from ‘cold-blooded gentleman’ to ‘giant muscle’

Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022: How the Buckeyes’ offense works and how the Wolverines can stop it

Could Ohio State need Dallan Hayden to be the running back version of Cardale Jones?

What Mark Fletcher’s decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

Ohio State’s aggressiveness on special teams could decide the Michigan game, as it did in 2018

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart at Maryland?

Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back

Does Ohio State football have a path to the No. 1 playoff seed without Georgia losing?

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

Where is Ohio State football in the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings?

–

Get the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here’s where you can order Ohio State football gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.