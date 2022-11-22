Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when it faces Cincinnati.

The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.

What: Ohio State (3-1) vs. Cincinnati (3-1).

Where: Lahaina Civic Center; ; Lahaina, Hawaii.

When: Tonight, 5 p.m

TV: ESPN2

Projected Starters

Ohio State: Bruce Thornton (5.3 ppg), Isaac Likekele (5.7 ppg), Sean McNeal (6.3 ppg), Justice Sueing (12.3 ppg) and Zed Key (13.3 ppg).

Cincinnati: Landris Nolley III (14 ppg), David DeJulius (18.3 ppg), Mika Adams-Woods (7.8 ppg), Jeremiah Davenport (12 ppg) and Viktor Lakin (9 ppg).

What to Watch For

Brice Sensabaugh is clearly ready for the moment offensively. In his first four games as a Buckeye, he’s gone for 20, 14, 17 and 17 points off the bench while shooting 50% from the field. Scoring and providing Offensive production was never going to be an issue for the freshman, but even Malaki Branham needed a moment to figure out scoring at the college level.

Now that we’ve seen him do it against a quality opponent, the intrigue is how long he can keep this up before a reality check comes into play. With Sueing struggling the past two games, they’ve needed Sensabaugh’s shotmaking and creation as it’s opened up opportunities for everyone else.

Prediction

Stephen’s pick: I think the Buckeyes can beat Cincinnati, and they’ve made a habit of doing it in the Chris Holtmann era. They hung with a ranked San Diego State team for quite a while before the Aztecs pulled away as clearly the better team. I think that flips against the Bearcats as OSU’s Talent shows itself. 74-66 Ohio State.

