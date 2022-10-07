Ohio State basketball teams put on a show at Buckeyes on the Blacktop

A night made for the likes of Zed Key was Stolen by Brice Sensabaugh.

For the first time in six years, the Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams participated in “Buckeyes on the Blacktop,” a free, outdoor event designed to allow the student body to get a better feel for the current teams. Players from both teams participated in a “Shooting Stars” competition and a 3-point Shootout before the men’s team held a dunk contest and a 10-minute scrimmage on the RPAC outdoor courts adjacent to Ohio Stadium.

Oct 6, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State men's basketball forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) high fives fans after being introduced during the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event on the rec basketball courts behind Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

It was the perfect setting for Key, Ohio State’s most experienced returning player and a fan favorite, to take center stage. And throughout the night he did, throwing down dunks and raising the roof as the students who packed the court five rows deep followed suit. After arriving in sunglasses, Key was among the final players to leave after posing for dozens of photos and answering questions about his pet snake, 7.

