Ohio State basketball star selling Ohio home

Michael Redd, the former Ohio State and NBA star shooting guard and small forward, has listed his New Albany home for $5 million.

The home on Crescent Pond, located off Baughman Grant, was custom built for Redd 15 years ago and features a pool, 10,186 square feet of living space, a 75-yard golf hole, several outdoor living areas, and of course, a basketball court emblazoned with two big Rs on the floor. (The home comes with no guarantee the Buyer will play like Redd.)

Former Ohio State and NBA star Michael Redd's home features a basketball court emblazoned with two Rs on the floor.

“The setting – the property sits on 4.4 Acres – is incredibly unique, in the middle of New Albany Country Club,” said Alan Hinson, who is listing the home for New Albany Realty.

“It has a real zen quality to it, just so peaceful. The light is just beautiful,” he added.

New Albany Realty is listing the home of Michael Redd, designed in a contemporary style and loaded with light.

Hinson noted that Redd, who grew up in the Columbus area and remains very active in the region, has no plans to leave the area.

Redd and his family built the home in 2007, while Redd was playing for the NBA Milwaukee Bucks. Columbus architect George Acock designed the house in a Prairie style, full of floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple connections to the outdoors.

