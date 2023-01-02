Ohio State basketball rolls at Northwestern in an impressive win

The Ohio State basketball team is done with non-conference play after they dismantled Alabama A&M earlier last week. They already beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beater to go 1-0 in Big Ten play. Northwestern was the first game that they would play in their continuous slate of Big Ten foes.

Surprisingly, they didn’t have much trouble with the Wildcats. This was a game that was never close. Ohio State got up early and didn’t look back. They were up by 18 at halftime and had a lead as large as 28 points in this one. It was all thanks to efficient shooting.

Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes with that efficient shooting. He had 15 points on 5-8 shooting, including making three three-pointers. He did most of his damage in the first half. McNeil is someone who is always a threat from behind the arc.

Justice Sueing had himself a nice game too. He had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. The only thing he didn’t do well was shoot from the free-throw line, only going 5-9. He was the only Buckeye to miss a free throw in this game until Zed Key missed one late.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this game for the Ohio State basketball team is how well they defended. The Wildcats could not shoot the ball. They shot just 28% from the field. You’re not going to win many games when you shoot it that poorly.

This is exactly the type of showing that they needed to have because they have the number-one team in the country coming into the Schott on Thursday night. Any confidence they can build before they have to take on Purdue is going to help them.

That game should be a really solid affair after what we saw in Evanston Sunday night. These Buckeyes are pretty good.