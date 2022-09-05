Ohio State basketball loses recruit, could that mean Bronny is coming?

Christian Academy’s George Washington III floats past Male’s Dezdrick Lindsay in the second half. But the Bulldogs outlast the Centurions 86-76 Tuesday night in the 7th Region boys quarterfinals. Male Vs Cal 2022 7th Region Quarterfinal

The Ohio State basketball program had a very good recruiting class for 2023. It had four prospects committed and was set up to be Chris Holtmann’s best recruiting class so far. Unfortunately, it has lost the prospect that committed to the program first.

George Washington III has de-committed from the Ohio State basketball program and has re-opened his recruitment. He was the first to commit to this program and has now decided that elsewhere might be better suited for him at this point in time.

The timing here is certainly very interesting. Washington III is a guard and made this decision just two days after another guard in the 2023 class was visiting Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. That prospect is of course Bronny James, the son of basketball legend Lebron James.

Coincidence? I think not. LeBron’s love for Ohio State is well-documented and he was Sporting Buckeye attire on the sideline of the season-opener. This was Bronny’s first visit to a college campus and that was a heck of an environment to bring him to.

The Buckeyes would benefit from getting a recruit like Bronny in the program. He’s a four-star guard that is only getting better, although his ceiling is still a question mark. He did indicate in a recent interview that college is something he’s interested in though.

Perhaps Washington III saw the writing on the wall and decided to go elsewhere. Maybe they realized there wouldn’t be enough room in the recruiting class for both of them. It will be a while still before Bronny makes his decision, but this de-commitment timing can’t be a coincidence in my view.

Whatever Washington III decides, I wish nothing but the best for him moving forward. Now we just have to hope that Holtmann can add another player to this class to make the Buckeyes formidable next season.