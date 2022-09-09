Ohio State basketball loses one recruit, reaffirms offer to Bronny James

In a week that has been all about Ohio State football, the basketball team had some big things happening as well. Some of the news positive, some not so much. Let’s start with the negative first.

The No. 2 player in Ohio, George Washington III, decommitted from the Buckeyes earlier this week. Washington was one of the first in the 2023 class to commit to Coach Chris Holtmann doing so way back in November of 2021. The four-star prospect is originally from Louisville, Kentucky but currently resides in Dayton.

The change of heart for Washington seemed to come after Ohio State hosted LeBron James and his son Bronny James this past weekend during the Notre Dame game. The coaching staff reaffirmed the Scholarship offer to James and by all accounts, Bronny enjoyed his time in Columbus.

LeBron’s love for all things Buckeyes is no secret. Will King James help Sway his Firstborn to the Scarlet and gray? My gut says the Elder James will allow his son to carve his own path and make his own choices, but it can’t hurt that dad is such a die-hard OSU fan.

James is listed as the No. 10 combo guard and No. 41 overall player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State currently sits with the No. 9 recruiting class for 2022, even with losing Washington’s commitment. Adding Bronny James would only move the Buckeyes up in the rankings adding to what is an already strong class.

Story Originally appeared on Buckeye Wire