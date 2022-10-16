Ohio State basketball gets started on 2024 as Juni Mobley comes home

After engineering back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes for 2022 and 2023, Ohio State men’s basketball Coach Chris Holtman and his staff have wasted no time getting started on their 2024 class.

The Buckeyes received a commitment today from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman point guard June Mobley. Juni is a nickname for John Paul Mobley Jr. The 6-1, 154-pound Mobley verbaled to Ohio State over the likes of Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC and Xavier. He made a recent official visit to OSU and also made a trip to Creighton before deciding.

Mobley and his family have ties to central Ohio. They lived in Reynoldsburg until ninth grade and then moved to Las Vegas. His dad was an Assistant Coach at St. Charles in Columbus prior to the move. He has family in Columbus and returned to the city to play in the Kingdom League twice this past summer.

He is ranked as the nation’s No. 43 prospects in the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class. He also checks in as the No. 7 point guard and No. 3 player overall in Nevada. He is ranked 44th nationally in the 247Sports network rankings.

“He is an elite shooter,” one basketball recruiting source said. “He shot 45 percent on threes and averaged three made threes per game during the Nike EYBL, playing with the Vegas Elite 16-U team. Juni is one of the best shooters in the high school ranks. He is also a gifted passer. He’s like the baby-faced assassin.”

Mobley played for Coach Grant Rice at Bishop Gorman last year as a sophomore. He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team as an Honorable mention pick. He averaged 15.5 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals as Bishop Gorman went 30-1 and finished as the Nevada Class 5A runner-up.

This past spring and summer, Mobley played for the Vegas Elite 16-U team on the Nike EYBL circuit. They helped that team reach the Peach Jam. In five games at that event, Mobley averaged 20.6 points and hit 47 percent of his three-point attempts (17 of 36).

Mobley was playing this weekend in the Border League for high school prospects in his hometown of Las Vegas. He had 18 points and was 4 of 8 on threes in a tournament game there on Friday. He was back on the court Saturday and had 29 points as he was 5 of 10 on Threes and 10 of 12 at the foul line.

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class – currently freshmen practicing for the 2022-23 season – was ranked eighth nationally. It included one point guard in Georgia native Bruce Thornton. The 2023 recruiting class is ranked fifth nationally. That class also includes one player who could play the point in Minnesota native Taison Chatman.

The 2023 verbals will sign with OSU in November. Mobley will have to wait until November 2023 to sign his letter-of-intent.

Beginning with the 2021 recruiting class, Ohio State now has a total of 12 Scholarship signees or commitments. From that group, seven of them have been in the national top 50 and nine have been national top-100 prospects.

Holtmann has relied heavily on his one returning assistant, Jake Diebler, to spearhead many of OSU’s recruiting efforts. But new Fulltime assistants Mike Netti andJack Owens have also been heavily involved on the recruiting trail.