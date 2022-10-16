Ohio State Basketball gets first Recruit of 2024 class

Ohio State head Coach Chris Holtmann gestures to players during the first half of the Ohio State vs. Penn State men’s basketball game Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Ceb Osumb 0116

The Ohio State basketball team has a good recruiting class for the 2023 class. In fact, it’s a top-five class. While there’s a chance that the class may not be full yet, Chris Holtmann is still looking at future classes and is starting to fill out those as well.

Holtmann just got his first Recruit of the 2024 class today, and he’s a top-50 recruit. The Buckeyes have landed Juni Mobley, a point guard from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Mobley is an Ohio native though and will return to his home state.

Mobley is the 43rd-best Recruit in the country and the 7th-best point guard in the country. Mobley stands at 6’0 and just 150 pounds. While he might be small right now, he should be able to gain some weight as he continues to age. A college strength and conditioning program will help too.

As far as what kind of player he is, Mobley gives the Buckeyes something that everyone is looking for; shooting. He is considered one of the best shooters in the entire 2024 class. Ohio State has struggled with getting some players who can consistently hit from outside the arc.

Mobley gives the Ohio State basketball program just that. He is someone who can rise and fire off the dribble as well as off the catch. He’s not afraid to let it fly. The Buckeyes need someone like that, even if it ends up being off the bench. Mobley will probably come off the bench early in his career.

This is a good start to the 2024 class. That class will be very interesting to watch fill out because it will likely be the first year that the new NBA rules come into effect where high school kids can go straight to the league. I’ll be very interested to see how Holtmann deals with that.