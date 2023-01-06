Ohio State basketball fumbles away lead late in a 71-69 loss to top-ranked Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State basketball had a chance to pull out another win over a top-ranked college basketball program, but it instead fumbled away a lead late, losing to Purdue, 71-69.

A late 3-pointer from Sean McNeil (7 points) should’ve been the end of things with his team up 69-66. But the Buckeyes’ late-game Mistakes allowed the Boilermakers to take a two-point lead with 6.4 left to play. Then OSU failed even to get up a good shot en route to its first conference loss.

The biggest of those Mistakes was failing to inbound the ball when Purdue made it 69-68. Doing so gave the Boilermakers the ball back and a chance to take the lead, which they took full advantage of with Fletcher Loyer (11 points) knocking down a 3 that gave them the lead for good.

What could’ve been a third win over a top-ranked opponent in the Chris Holtmann era, instead, was another heartbreaking loss where OSU’s youth showed its face at the wrong time. The loss drops the Buckeyes to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Despite the disappointing loss, Brice Sensibaugh continued what’s been an excellent start to his college career, scoring 13 of his team-high 21 points in the first half. It’s the fourth 20-point game of his career. Justice Sueing joined him in double figures with 15 points.

Edey bounced back from what was a quiet first half to score 16 points and pull down 11 rebounds. Branden Smith tied his team-high with 16 points, while Ethan Moore also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Next Man up

OSU lost starting center Zed Key less than four minutes into the game with a shoulder sprain. A team already short on size was forced to play freshman Felix Okpara a season-high 30 minutes to match up with the 7-foot-3 Edey.

Okpara didn’t contribute much to the scoreboard, scoring just five points, but added five rebounds and three blocks.

What’s Next?

The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland on Sunday for the first of two straight road games as it continues through its Big Ten schedule.

