Ohio State basketball drops the first game of the year at the Maui Invitational

After playing three teams that didn’t provide much competition, the new faces of the Ohio State basketball team ran into much stiffer competition in Maui and found out it has plenty to work on, going down to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77.

Both teams started out cold shooting the ball, but OSU got the better result in effort and defense, scoring the first five points of the game. That wouldn’t last though and a deep Aztec team started to find its offense in waves once Zed Key picked up his second foul of the half and had to sit. San Diego State took control of the game just after that and went into the locker room up 37-26.

Ohio State tried to make a run in the second half behind the hot shooting of guard Sean McNeil, but after the Buckeyes cut the lead to four points, San Diego State went on a quick run to go up by twelve points again and never really looked back.

OSU did battle back and kept the game respectable, but it never really felt like San Diego State was in danger of losing the game. After playing great defense through the first three games and holding the opponents’ shooting percentage down, things didn’t fare so well in this one. The Aztecs shot over 50 percent from the field and made it tough for the Buckeyes to sustain a run that cut all the way into the lead.

McNeil led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thorton also finished in double figures with 17 and 13 points a piece.

With the loss, Ohio State drops to 3-1 and will face the loser of Arizona and Cincinnati Tuesday at 5:00 pm ET.

List

2022 Maui Invitational schedule and bracket

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison is on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story Originally appeared on Buckeye Wire