Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 22: Brice Sensabaugh #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots from under the basket in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center on November 22, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State won by a score of 81-53 in a game that wasn’t close after the first 10 minutes. It was a much better performance than they had against the Aztecs on Monday night. Ohio State shot much better in this game and played better defense in the second half.

Zed Key has firmly established himself as the best player on this Ohio State basketball team. He had 19 points on 8-11 shooting as well as 8 rebounds. When he is on the floor, the Buckeyes’ half-court offense is so much more fluid. They can also give it to him in the post when they need a bucket.

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton also had the best game of his young career, scoring 17 points on 6-9 shooting. While he didn’t do much else, his scoring was important to the Buckeyes in this game. It’s important for him to be aggressive out of the backcourt.

Brice Sensabaugh was impressive again. They had 17 points off the bench on 5-9 shooting. His ability to put the ball in the basket is something the Buckeyes need. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him put in the starting lineup at some point this season.

All-in-all, it was a good bounce-back effort by the Buckeyes. They now play Tomorrow against Texas Tech in the fifth-place game. That will be a tough game to win, but it would be nice for Chris Holtmann’s Squad to leave Maui with a 2-1 record.