Ohio State basketball 2022-2023 roster

The college basketball season is just a little over a couple of weeks away, with Ohio State tipping things off at home against Robert Morris on November 7.

And if you’re wondering what the Outlook for Chris Holtmann’s crew is this season, it’s really anyone’s guess. There is a slew of fresh faces and you might need to start getting acclimated to what the roster looks like now in preparation for what you’ll see this winter.

The Buckeyes will look for leadership from older guys like Zed Key and Justice Sueing, but beyond that, it’ll need a lot of the guys in a top-ten recruiting class to develop quickly. So, if you’re looking to get up to speed, you’re in luck because we have the complete Ohio State basketball 2022-2023 roster for your reference here.

We promise not to test you on any of this, but we can’t promise what your closest family and friends will do.

Ohio State basketball lands explosive guard transfer from Wright State

Mar 16, 2022; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Wright State Raiders guard Tanner Holden (2) reacts to defeating the Bryant University Bulldogs at the University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 6, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State men’s basketball guard Tanner Holden (0) plays a scrimmage during the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event on the rec basketball courts behind Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 200-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Senior
Hometown | Wheelersburg, OH

Oct 6, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State men’s basketball guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) is introduced during the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event on the rec basketball courts behind Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 205-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Freshman
Hometown | Niagra Falls, NY

Aug 1, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State’s Bruce Thorton passes the ball during practice before the team’s upcoming trip to the Bahamas at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 215-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Freshman
Hometown | Alpharetta, GA

Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan: How to watch, listen, and stream

Ohio State guard Eugene Brown III (3) dunks against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 7-inches, 195-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Junior
Hometown | Conyers, GA

Aug 1, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State’s Sean McNeil shoots the ball during practice before the teams upcoming trip to the Bahamas at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 205-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Graduate
Hometown | Union, KY

Oct 6, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State men’s basketball forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) high fives fans after being introduced during the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event on the rec basketball courts behind Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
04 Basketball Ohio State Buckeyes On The Blacktop

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 235-pounds
Position | Forward
Year | Freshman
Hometown | Orlando, FL

Aug 1, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State’s Isaac Likekele passes the ball during practice before the teams upcoming trip to the Bahamas at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 5-inches, 215-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Graduate
Hometown | Arlington, TX

Ohio State forward Justice Sueing announces return to Ohio State

Justice Sueing (14) laughs during media day for the Ohio State men’s basketball team at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 210-pounds
Position | Forward
Year | Redshirt Senior
Hometown | Honolulu, HI

Aug 1, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State’s Bowen Hardman shoots the ball during practice before the teams upcoming trip to the Bahamas at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 175-pounds
Position | Guard
Year | Freshman
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Ohio State hoops has been nominated for uniform of the year. Vote!

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) dribbles around Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches, 255-pounds
Position | Forward
Year | Junior
Hometown | Bay Shore, NY

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kalen Etzler (24) brings the ball up court during the second half of the NCAA exhibition basketball game against the Indianapolis Greyhounds at Value City Arena in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches, 190-pounds
Position | Forward
Year | Redshirt Freshman
Hometown | Van Wert, OH

Oct 6, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State men’s basketball center Felix Okpara (34) dunks during the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event on the rec basketball courts behind Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 11-inches, 220-pounds
Position | Center
Year | Freshman
Hometown | Lagos, Nigeria

