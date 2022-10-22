The college basketball season is just a little over a couple of weeks away, with Ohio State tipping things off at home against Robert Morris on November 7.

And if you’re wondering what the Outlook for Chris Holtmann’s crew is this season, it’s really anyone’s guess. There is a slew of fresh faces and you might need to start getting acclimated to what the roster looks like now in preparation for what you’ll see this winter.

The Buckeyes will look for leadership from older guys like Zed Key and Justice Sueing, but beyond that, it’ll need a lot of the guys in a top-ten recruiting class to develop quickly. So, if you’re looking to get up to speed, you’re in luck because we have the complete Ohio State basketball 2022-2023 roster for your reference here.

We promise not to test you on any of this, but we can’t promise what your closest family and friends will do.