Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff vs. Georgia

Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the end of the year. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinals.

On New Year’s Eve, nothing that happened before will matter. Well. 4 Ohio State will take on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl in the marquee game of the Playoff semifinals. This game is for the right to go to the national Championship game and take on the Winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Buckeyes have spent most of the last month getting ready for this game. After a few days off to visit with family for the holidays, the Scarlet and Gray arrived in Atlanta on Sunday evening to continue preparations for the Bulldogs. Georgia also arrived on Christmas Day evening. This gives both teams five days of time to get ready for each other.

Courtesy of the Peach Bowl, we have video of Ohio State players arriving in Atlanta.

For much of the 2022 season, Ohio State against Georgia seemed like Destiny for the national championship game. As it turned out, however, the Buckeyes lost their final game of the year against their Wolverine rivals on the final Saturday of the college football regular season. This meant the Scarlet and Gray, at 11-1, didn’t make the Big Ten Championship Game and put a potential Playoff appearance in doubt.

As Fate would have it, however, Utah pulled off the upset against USC the following week in the Pac-12 Championship Game. This knocked the Trojans out of contention for the Playoff and reopened the door for Ohio State. On the Sunday following the conference Championship weekend, the selection committee officially gave the Buckeyes, as head coach Ryan Day put it, a “second lead on life.”

Now it will be up to the Scarlet and Gray to take advantage of this opportunity.