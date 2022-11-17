Ohio State 2023 football ticket prices announced

A committee of The Ohio State University Board of Trustees approved ticket prices for the 2023 football season this morning. The full board is scheduled to vote on the plan this afternoon.

The 2023 season features home games against Big Ten rivals Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland and Minnesota. For non-conference games, individual ticket prices are as low as $39.

The Department of Athletics continues to offer a stadium price scaling plan that includes six price zones, offering a wide array of options for fans Purchasing tickets.

The pricing strategies have received positive feedback from fans and help match pricing to the market. The Ohio State Athletic Council and university administrators recommended the 2023 pricing model.

Season ticket discounts off the aggregate individual game prices for the public, Faculty and staff will remain. The student ticket price of $34 per game, continuing in 2023, has not changed since the 2013 season.

Football Ticket Pricing – 2023 Season Opponent Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Youngstown State $101 $90 $80 $69 $59 $39 Western Kentucky $101 $90 $80 $69 $59 $39 Maryland $153 $137 $121 $105 $90 $59 Penn State $308 $276 $244 $212 $181 $119 Michigan State $230 $206 $182 $158 $135 $89 Minnesota $177 $159 $141 $122 $104 $69 Season Ticket (Public) $944 $846 $750 $650 $555 $398 Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff) $774 $693 $615 $533 $456 $325 Season Ticker (Student) $204 $204

Beginning with the 2023 football season, an Ohio Stadium preservation fee of $2 per ticket, per game will be added on top of the ticket price. The funds generated from the fee will be earmarked for ongoing deferred maintenance projects necessary to extend the life of the stadium.

The fee will be used for projects that include restroom upgrades, ongoing concrete repair and sealing, and field-level surface repair and replacement, as well as painting and new directional signage.

The Department of Athletics continues to be one of the largest self‐sustaining Athletic programs in the nation. The department supports more than 1,000 student-athletes on 36 Ohio State teams.