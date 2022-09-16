Ohio Soccer Wins at Chessa Field Against Western Carolina

Box Score

FOLLOW OHIO SOCCER: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio Women’s soccer team (4-2-1) battled Western Carolina (1-3-4) today (Sept. 16) at Chessa Field to a 3-0 win. The Bobcats sought Redemption after losing to the Catamount 0-3 last season (9/19/2021).

In the first 45 minutes of the game Ohio had 10 shots on goal, while Western Carolina had 6. The Bobcat’s kept firing shots and managed to score in the 22nd minute off a free kick by Haley Miller . defensively, Sydney Dawson held strong for the Bobcats and goalkeeper Celeste Sloma had 3 saves in net keeping the team in the lead going into the second half.

The Bobcats came out strong in the second half scoring two more goals in the 57th and 82nd minutes. In the 57th minute Regan Berg had a shot on goal that was blocked by the Western Carolina goalkeeper, Abby Townsend then saw the opportunity to rebound and put the Bobcats up 2-0. Keeping the intensity Aubrey Rea took a shot to the bottom right corner of the net scoring the third and final goal for the Bobcats.

Goalkeeper Sam Wexell also made a second half appearance, playing the last 45 minutes for the Bobcats. Wexell had two saves and recorded another shutout in goal.

Offensively, Abby Townsend led the Bobcats overall with 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots; 4 of them are on goal and Regan Berg followed closely with 1 assist, and 3 shots, 2 being on goal. Other shots on goal came from Isabelle Ginocchi and Ella Bianco .

Coach Aaron Rodgers comments, “we’ve been giving players a lot of opportunities to play in this non-conference segment and getting them acclimated to the way we play the intensity of college soccer and I think a part of our success is our freshman class. They came in and made such a big impact from the beginning. I think that just sets us up really well for the season.”

Up Next:

The Bobcats will travel to Kent, Ohio to face the Golden Flashes under the lights. Kickoff is scheduled for next Thursday (Sept. 22) at 7pm.

#Bleedgreen