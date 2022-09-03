Ohio Soccer Opens 2022 Season at Duquesne

Next Game: at Xavier 8/21/2022 | 7:30 PM August 21 (Sun) / 7:30 PM at Xavier History

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Ohio soccer team (0-1) opened to 2022 season Wednesday afternoon, falling to Duquesne (1-0), 2-1, at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Overall, Ohio out-shot the Dukes, 16-14, while Duquesne tallied eight shots on goal to the Bobcats’ seven. The Dukes also recorded six Corners to Ohio’s two.

Individually, junior Carsyn Prigge (Lexington, Ky.) scored Ohio’s lone goal on two shots. Freshman Maia Kaufman (Westerville, Ohio) registered three shots with one on goal, while a redshirt senior Haley Miller (Cincinnati, Ohio) and senior Regan Berg (Kalamazoo, Mich.) both have two attempts each.

In her first collegiate start, keeper freshman Celeste Sloma (Columbus, Ohio) allowed two goals and recorded five saves on 14 shots faced.

“Credit to Duquesne for a hard fought win,” head Coach Aaron Rodgers said. “It was a tough battle today and we were able to get a number of new players game time in an official game. Disappointed to lose, but I know how strong and resilient our team is. I’m looking forward to getting back on the training field and preparing for Xavier in Sunday.”

The Bobcats struck first midway through the first half, when Prigge scored in the 20th minute.

Overall, in the first half, the Bobcats held an advantage in goals, shots and shots on goal, while Duquesne recorded four corners. Individually, Prigge led with one shot and one goal, while Kaufman added two shots, with one on goal. Berg also recorded two shot attempts.

The Dukes struck early in the second half with the equalizer, knotting the game at 1-1 in the 49th minute. Duquesne took the lead in the 62ndn.d minute, giving the Dukes a 2-1 lead late in the second half. The Bobcats were able to generate a number of chances late in the half, including a solid chance in the 89th minute from senior Hailey Gang (Centerville, Ohio), however they were unable to capitalize, falling to the Dukes, 2-1.

The Bobcats are back in action Sunday, Aug. 21 when they head to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on Xavier. First touch is set for 7:30 pm at Corcoran Field.

