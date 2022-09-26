Ohio Soccer Falls to Buffalo

Next Game: Miami 9/29/2022 | 4 PM Sept. 29 (Thu) / 4 PM Miami History

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio Women’s soccer team (4-4-1) battled Buffalo (8-1) today (Sept. 25) at Chessa Field to a 3-0 loss. The Bulls sought Redemption after losing to the Bobcats 1-2 last season (9/23/21).

In the first 45 minutes of the game Ohio had 3 shots with 1 being on target and Buffalo had 5 shots, 2 of them on target. Overall, the game was a fight with shots firing from both teams, but it was Buffalo who managed to get the advantage, scoring twice in the first half. The first goal coming in the 28th minute by Buffalo Andrea Judasz and the second goal coming in the 38th minute by Buffalo Arianna Zumpano.

The Bulls came out strong once more in the second half scoring once more in the 67th minute. It was Arianna Zumpano with her second and final goal of the game putting the Bulls up 3-0. The Bobcat’s continued to have scoring opportunities, but they ended scoreless for today’s showing.

Individually, Ohio’s Aubrey Rea and Haley Miller led the Bobcats with 2 shots a piece, followed by a shot each from Regan Berg and Isabella Ginocchi . On the defensive side, goalkeeper Sam Wexell started for the Bobcats in the second half, having four competitive saves.

Coach Aaron Rodgers comments on the challenging matchup, “we’ve got to stop giving the ball away. We’re a team that likes to win the ball quickly, counter, and then take advantage of our opponents’ disorganization in their attacking shape. But in order to do that, we have to complete passes. We have to secure the ball, we have to keep possession and we just didn’t quite do that well enough today. You know, credit to Buffalo, they were putting us under continuous pressure but that’s something that we’re gonna have to improve on for Thursday. As a team we have to keep possession of the ball and then we can go forward and take advantage of what we do well.”

Up Next:

The Ohio Bobcats will host the Rival Miami Redhawks at Chessa field for a daytime game. Kickoff is scheduled for this Thursday (Sept. 29) at 4pm.

