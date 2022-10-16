Ohio Soccer Falls to Ball State

Next Game: at Toledo 10/20/2022 | 6 P.M October 20 (Thu) / 6 PM at Toledo History

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio soccer team (7-6-2, 3-4-1 MAC) returned to action on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), falling to Mid-American Conference foe Ball State (6-4-5, 5-1 -2 MAC), 2-1, at Chessa Field.

“I think we were feeling good after a good game at Central Michigan on Thursday,” head Coach Aaron Rodgers said. “Obviously knowing the Ball State’s a good team and having a good season, towards the top of the table. It was gonna be a battle. They have some pretty strong forwards that we knew we were gonna have to contend with. But you know, I think we felt good about ourselves and we were ready to play.”

Overall, Ball State outshot the Bobcats, 16-10, however, Ohio had six shots on goal compared to the Cardinals’ five. Ball State also recorded seven Corners to Ohio’s five.

Individually, Graduate student Abby Townsend (Powell, Ohio) led Ohio with one goal on two shots with one on goal. Senior Regan Berg (Kalamazoo, Mich.) added an assist on two shots with two on goal, while a redshirt senior Haley Miller (Cincinnati, Ohio) recorded two shots, as did junior Aubrey Rea (Akron, Ohio).

In net, redshirt senior keeper Sam Wexell (Irwin, Pa.) played all 90 minutes, allowing two goals and making three saves.

Although the Bobcats recorded the first shot of the day, Ball State got on the board first in the ninth minute, taking a 1-0 lead early in the first half, scoring on a corner kick. The Cardinals continued to keep up the pressure on Wexell and the Ohio defense, but the Bobcats were able to keep Ball State out of the net. Near the end of the half, the Bobcats’ offense picked up, forcing the Cardinals’ defense to step up, helping keep the score 1-0 going into halftime.

At the half, Ball State outshot Ohio 8-3, while the Cardinals added five Corners to Ohio’s four.

It did not take long for Ball State to add to their score in the second half, with the Cardinals capitalizing in the 49th minute to take a 2-0 lead. The Bobcats responded minutes later, with Ohio picking up the pressure and scoring in the 54th minute on a goal from Townsend that was assisted by Berg, cutting the Ball State lead to 2-1.

After the Ohio goal, the Bobcats and Cardinals continued to battle, trading chances. The Bobcats best chance to even the score came with under two minutes when a header from junior Shae Robertson (Kalamazoo, MI) just missed the inside post of the net. Unfortunately, that was the last chance Ohio had, falling to Ball State, 2-1.

Up next, the Bobcats are back on the road on Thursday, Oct. 20 for another MAC battle when they head to Toledo to take on the Rockets. First touch is set for 6 pm

