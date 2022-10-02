Ohio Soccer Falls to 12th in the Nation Notre Dame

Next Game: Western Carolina 9/16/2022 | 2 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 2 pm Western Carolina History

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – The Ohio soccer team (3-2-1) fell to the 12th ranked team in the nation, Notre Dame (7-0). The 1pm game was played on the road at Alumni Stadium in the pouring rain with a final score of 1-3. Overall, the Bobcats fought hard for 90 minutes in the non-conference matchup.

Notre Dame started the game strong and took the lead quickly with a goal at 2 minutes and 19 seconds. Despite the early goal from Notre Dame, the Bobcats rebounded in the 20th minute with a goal from Abby Townsend . Townsend launched a shot off a penalty kick that hit the top right corner skimming past the fingertips of the Notre Dame Goalkeeper, making it her 3rd goal of the regular season. The Bobcats tied the score 1-1 and recorded five shots on goal in the first half.

Goalkeeper Celeste Sloma recorded 3 saves and led the team defensively in the first half to keep the Bobcats in the game.

In the second half, Ohio brought out an ALL-MAC goalkeeper Sam Wexell for the first time this season. Wexell had been suffering an injury earlier in the season but proved resilient with four saves in the second half. Offensively there were 3 more shots for the Bobcats, with two coming from Abby Townsend and one from Regan Berg . Ultimately, Notre Dame pushed back harder in the second half scoring two more goals to defeat the Ohio Bobcats 3-1. Coach Aaron Rodgers comments on the performance, “very proud of our team today. We set up to win the game but came up against an extremely powerful team.”

Overall, Ohio finished the match with 8 shots on goal, with Graduate students Abby Townsend leading the team with 3 shots and 1 goal. “Abby has had a wonderful week attacking. She was constantly a Threat and worked very hard on both sides of the ball. She scored an Absolute screamer today,” Coach Aaron Rodgers comments.

Up Next:

The Bobcats will face Western Carolina at home on Chessa Field this Friday (Sept. 16). The kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm in Athens, Ohio.

