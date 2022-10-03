Ohio Soccer Defeats Eastern Michigan in a 3-2 Battle

Next Game: Northern Illinois 10/6/2022 | 4 PM October 06 (Thu) / 4 PM Northern Illinois History

Ypsilanti, MI. –

The Ohio Bobcats (6-4-1) took to the road for a Sunday contest against Eastern Michigan (2-6-3). The Bobcat’s defeated the Eagles 3-2 for another MAC conference win this week.

The first half proved to be a battle with 7 shots from Ohio and 11 from Eastern Michigan. Eastern Michigan managed to find the back of the net first with a goal in the 8th minute of play. The Bobcats retaliated in the 20th minute with a goal from Regan Berg . The first half ended in a 1-1 draw after 45 minutes of intense play.

Coming out for the second half, the Bobcats continued to put pressure on the Eagles defense. The score remained 1-1 until the 52nd minute when the Bobcats broke through with another goal from Regan Berg Assisted by Abby Townsend . Ohio took the 2-1 lead for a majority of the 2n.d half until the Eagles pushed back once more in the 74th minute tying the game at 2 all with less than 16 minutes left of play. Berg continued to be an Offensive Threat putting one more in the back of the net off a corner kick Assisted by Aubrey Rea . Berg’s 3rd and the final goal came in the 88thth minute sealing the 3-2 win for the Bobcats.

Individual Highlights include, Sam Wexell playing all 90 minutes in goal with 5 saves, Regan Berg with a Hattrick and Abby Townsend had 3 shots.

Up Next: The Bobcat’s will return home to Chessa Field on Thursday (Oct. 6) to continue MAC play against Northern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 4pm with a mini soccer ball giveaway.

