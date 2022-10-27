Ohio Soccer Completes Regular Season Play with a Win Against Akron

Next Game: Miami 10/30/2022 | 1 p.m October 30 (Sun) / 1 pm Miami History

Akron, Ohio – The Ohio Women’s soccer team (10-6-2) defeated Akron (3-9-4) on the road this evening (Oct. 27th), officially securing a spot in the 2022 MAC Tournament. The final score at FirstEnergy Stadium was 2-0 with Eve Berish scoring both Ohio goals.

The first 45 minutes of play was back and forth between Ohio and Akron with 3 shots taken from both sides. The Bobcats shots came from Abby Townsend, Regan Berg and Carsyn Prigge . The teams were also even in corner kicks with 2 apiece.

The second half for the Bobcats proved to be stronger offensively, sinking two goals in 10 minutes. In the 63rd minute of play Eve Berish Struck from 25 yards out, hitting the top right corner, surpassing the Akron goalkeeper, giving Ohio a 1-0 lead. Berish continued to lead the Bobcats offensively, scoring her 2nd and final goal in minute 70. Berish scored off a header that was crossed by Abby Townsend , making it her third goal of the season and as a Bobcat. The Bobcats finished out the second half with 4 shots to reach 7 total for the game.

defensively, Ella Bianco , Sydney Dawson and Ryan Pruss assisted goalkeeper Sam Wexell reach another shutout for the Bobcats. Akron totaled 13 shots, 3 of them were on goal and Wexell saved all 3. Ind

The Ohio Bobcats will play in the first round of the MAC Tournament this Sunday at home. The game will be at Chessa Field, against Miami, with kickoff set for 1 pm.

