Ohio Men’s Golf Tied In 9th After Opening Day Of Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational

Muncie, Indiana — The Ohio men’s golf team is tied in 9th place with a total team score of 594 (+34) after completing the first and second round of the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational today at the Delaware Country Club in Muncie, Indiana. Ohio’s first round score was 305 and the second round came out to 289.

Wright State currently holds first place at the Invitational with a combined score of 560 (E).

Sophomore Sam Hogan (Burlington, Canada) and Jared Deville (Loveland, Ohio) currently lead the Bobcats after shooting a combined first and second round of 146 (+6) to put them in a tie for 20th. Freshman Carson Trafford (Dublin, Ohio) is tied for 47th with a combined score of 149 (+9) and Junior Jack Neville (Terrace Park, Ohio) is tied for 61st after firing a 153 (+13) in the opening two rounds. lastly, Sheil Iyer (Dublin, Ohio) is in 81st with a score of 162 (+22).

Leading the tournament after day one in Muncie is Dayton’s Jacob Garland with a combined score of 138 (-2).

The third and final round of the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational will get underway Tomorrow (Saturday, Sept 3) at 9:30 am ET.

