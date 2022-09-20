Ohio Men’s Golf Finishes 16th at the River Run Collegiate

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S GOLF: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Davidson, North Carolina. — After three rounds and 54 holes at River Run Country Club, the men’s golf team finished in 16th place overall. The River Run Collegiate was the team’s first trip to North Carolina of the 2022-23 season competing against: Dayton, Davidson, East Carolina, Radford, Appalachian State, George Mason, Presbyterian College, Drexel, Queens University of Charlotte, Gardner-Webb, William & Mary, Howard, Old Dominion, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, and Winthrop.

The Bobcat’s started the day tied in 17th place overall after completing 36 holes Yesterday (Sept. 19). The second day of competition was more successful for the Bobcat’s as they jumped up a spot in the standings to end in 16th place with a team score of 908 (+13).

Individually, Sophomore Sam Hogan (Burlington, Canada), was at the top of the player leader board with a final score of 218 (+2). Hogan finished in 15th overall, followed by Junior Jack Neville (Terrace Park, Ohio). Neville finished out the Invitational with an overall score of 223 (+12) putting him in 63rd place. Freshman Will Kates (Centennial, Colorado) was next for the Bobcat’s with a score of 231 (+15), finishing in 71st. Sophomore Matt Daulton (Lebanon, Ohio) wasn’t far behind in 88th place shooting a 238 (+22) and Junior Jared DeVille (Loveland, Ohio) finished out for the Bobcat’s in 95th place with a score of 243 (+27).

Overall, Davidson College jumped 6 spots in the standings today after the final round of play and won the 2022 River Run Collegiate Invitational. Davidson College finished out the tournament with a final score of 867 (+3), followed by East Carolina University shooting 870 (+6) to par. Individually, Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. finished in first place with an overall score of 208 (-8).

Up Next:

The Ohio men’s golf team will return to North Carolina next month; Monday October 10th and Tuesday October 11th. They will be competing in the Elon Phoenix Invitational, a two day, 54 hole tournament.

