Ohio Men’s Golf Finishes 15th at The Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational

Muncie, Indiana.

— After three rounds and 54 holes at the Delaware Country Club, the men’s golf team finished in 15th place overall. The Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational was the team’s first tournament of the 2022-23 season competing against: Ball State, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, IUPUI, Loyola, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Ohio, Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State.

The team started the day tied in 9th place after completing 36 holes Yesterday (Sept. 2). The second day of competition proved to be more difficult as the Bobcats shot an overall team score of 899 (+59).

Individually, Sophomore Sam Hogan (Burlington, Canada), continued to lead the Bobcats with a final score of 220 (+10). Hogan finished in 29th overall, followed by Junior Jack Neville (Terrace Park, Ohio). Neville finished out the Invitational with an overall score of 224 (+14) putting him in 48th place. Freshman Carson Trafford (Dublin, Ohio) and Jared Deville (Loveland, Ohio), tied for 64th with a score of 229 (+19). Sheil Iyer (Dublin, Ohio) finished in 81st, scoring a 242 (+32).

Overall, Wright State won the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational with a score of 846 (+6), followed by Ball State at 859 (+19). Individually there was a tie for first place between Joey Wiseman (Ball State) and Mikkel Mathiesen (Wright State) both scoring an overall 208 (-2).

Up Next:

The Ohio men’s golf team will return to action on September 19th-20th. They will be competing in the 2022 River Run Collegiate Tournament in Davidson, North Carolina.

