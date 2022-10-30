Ohio Men’s Golf Finishes 11th at the Grandover Collegiate

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S GOLF: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Greensboro, North Carolina. — After three rounds and 54 holes at The Grandover Resort, the men’s golf team finished in a tie for 11th place overall. The River Run Collegiate was the team’s third trip to North Carolina of the 2022-23 season competing against: UNCG, Davidson, Elon, Harvard, East Carolina, Bowling Green, George Washington, High Point, Samford, Keenesaw State, Murray State, Withrop , George Mason, -Webb, South Dakota, and North Carolina A & T.

The Bobcat’s started the third round today tied in 14th place overall after completing 36 holes and shooting a 306 in round 1 and 298 in round 2. The second day of competition proved to be successful advancing the Bobcats up 3 spots to 11th place with a team score of 894 (+30).

Individually, Will Kates (Centennial, Colorado), finished first for the Bobcats with a final score of 222 (+6), putting him in 43rd overall. Next on the leader board was Matt Daulton (Lebanon, OH) finishing in 48th overall with a score of 223 (+7), followed by Carson Trafford (Dublin, Ohio) shooting a 224 (+8) in 53rd place. Sam Hogan (Burlington, Canada) finished next in 59th place with a 225 (+9) and Sheil Iyer (Dublin, OH) claimed 105th place shooting 243 (+27). The final Bobcat was Brooks McKeller (Chelsea, AL) who finished out of the tournament with an overall score of 252 (+36) putting him in 107th.

Overall, UNCG held first place in all three rounds, scoring an impressive team score of 826 (-38). Elon followed closely behind in second place shooting an 848 (-16). Individually, the first place golfer was Alex Heffner from Davidson College who shot a 205 (-11) to help his team claim third.

Up Next:

The Ohio men’s golf team will continue their season in Orlando, Florida competing in the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate. They are set to play on February 19th, 20th, and 21st in a three-day tournament hosted by the Bellarmine Knights.

