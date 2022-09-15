Ohio Men’s Basketball Names Mike Cifliku Team Video Coordinator

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio –The Ohio men’s basketball team has added Mike Cifliku to their staff as video coordinator for the upcoming 202-23 season. Mike has been a long-time student worker, dedicating his time to the men’s basketball team for 6+ years.

Mike has been with the Ohio men’s basketball organization since September of 2016 where he started as a student manager. His job entailed facilitating equipment, aiding in Scouting reports, developing player skills, and working with operations on a daily basis to ensure athlete success. After four seasons and one NCAA tournament run, Mike continued with the team as a Graduate Assistant as he pursued his Masters in Coaching Education. As a Graduate Assistant Mike organized recruiting visits, maintained databases, operated several different softwares, managed film collection, and worked directly with the team’s defensive coordinator.

Mike’s extensive work has positively impacted the program and his position as video coordinator will allow him to keep developing. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Boals and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to help this phenomenal program out. I have been Blessed to learn from one of the best coaching staffs in the country, and be a part of this passionate Bobcat community. The last six years, working as a student manager and Graduate assistant, have been nothing but incredible. I am excited to keep contributing to the success of this program,” Mike comments.

Overall, Cifliku has made Athens his home since 2016 and has helped build a history in the men’s basketball program. His contributions are greatly appreciated and this upcoming season will strive to be successful as the coaching staff evolves. Head Coach Jeff Boals comments, “we are excited to have Mike Cifliku on our staff. He has made a big impact on our program behind the scenes and is very valuable to our program and Athletic department.”

