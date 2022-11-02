Ohio Men’s Basketball Hosts Capital in Exhibition Thursday Night

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men’s basketball team Returns to the Convocation Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 for an exhibition match against Capital. Tip-off is set for 7 pm inside the Convo. As per coaches’ requests, the annual exhibition match will once again not be streamed.

Under fourth-year head coach Jeff Boals , The Bobcats are coming off a 25-10 season and a 14-6 mark in conference play. Ohio advanced to the MAC Semifinals and then advanced into the second round of the 2022 CBI in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Bobcats return six from last season’s roster, including graduate student forwards Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla.) who is back after missing last season with a knee injury. Seniors Miles Brown (Rochester, NY) and Ben Roderick (Powell, Ohio) and sophomores AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio), IJ Ezuma (Raleigh, NC) and Olumide Adelodun (Calgary, Canada) also return for the Green and White.

Ohio welcomes nine newcomers to the roster that includes transfers Jaylin Hunter (Manchester, Conn.), Gabe Wiznitzer (Walhalla, SC) and DeVon Baker (Dayton, Ohio). Ohio also adds freshmen AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla.), Ajay Sheldon (Dublin, Ohio), Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio), Aidan Hadaway (Lafayette, Ga.), Ben Estis (Southlake, Texas) and Quinn Corna (Columbus , Ohio).

The Bobcats were selected to finish fifth in this year’s MAC Preseason Poll, which was released on Oct. 26.

The Bobcats enter the season with a challenging nonconference slate starting at Belmont. The Bobcats will also face off with Cleveland State, Marshall, Michigan, Florida, and Delaware before kicking off MAC play in January.

Capital finished with an overall record of 14-11 and a 9-8 OAC record.

The Comets’ season was led largely in part by the dominant defensive play by the now-graduated Tyler Schreck who won the OAC’s Defensive Player of the Year award at the season’s end. Other key contributors who find themselves returning to the program for another year are Alex Eyink, Ryan Suever, Joe Thompson, Griffin Doseck, Kaleb Crawford, Ryan Roth, and Dom Moegerle among others. This grouping of players

The Bobcats open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Belmont. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET in Nashville, Tenn.

