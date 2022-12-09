Ohio Men’s Basketball Falls on the road to Marshall

Next Game: at Youngstown State 12/11/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN+ December 11 (Sun) / 2 pm at Youngstown State History

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Ohio men’s basketball team (4-4) returned to action on Saturday evening (Dec. 3), falling to Marshall (7-1), 83-69, inside the Cam Henderson Center.

Overall, Ohio shot 43 percent from the field, 29 percent from three and were 40-of-6 from the line, while Marshall shot 46 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and were 5-of-11 from the line. Marshall outrebounded the Bobcats, 44-40, while the Herd dished out 19 assists to Ohio’s 11 and recorded five blocks and nine steals, while Ohio recorded four steals on one block.

Individually, Ohio was led by Graduate student forwards Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla.) with 16 points and six rebounds, while a junior center Gabe Wiznitzer (Walhalla, SC) scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed three boards. Freshman guard AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla) added 11 points and three-made threes, while sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) added eight points and six boards. Senior guard Miles Brown (Rochester, NY) added five rebounds and three assists.

Ohio won the tip, but Marshall got on the board first, taking an early 4-0 lead. Wilson III got Ohio on the board with a layup, however Marshall took a 6-2 lead into the first media timeout. Out of the timeout, a three from AJ Brown cut the Marshall lead to one before seven-straight points from Marshall increased their lead to eight with 12:11 remaining in the half. Despite layups from Clayton and Wilson III, Marshal increased their run to 19-4 to take a 25-9 lead going into the under-eight media timeout. Over the final seven minutes, the Ohio offense started to come together, however Marshall continued to capitalize on chances, taking a 43-22 lead into the half.

At the half, Ohio shot 30 percent from the field, 25 percent from three and made one free throw, while Marshall shot 47 percent from the field, 36 percent from three and 60 percent from the line. Marshall also outrebounded the Bobcats 24-19 in the half.

Wilson III led with six points, while Clayton added five points and six boards AJ Brown recorded five points.

The second half started with both teams generating several baskets, however, the Bobcats were unable to cut into the Marshall lead, with The Herd taking a 57-32 lead into the second media timeout. Out of the under-12 media timeout, the Bobcats were able to cut the Marshall lead to 63-43, however, The Herd countered with four-straight points to increase its lead with 9:19 to go. After a three-point play from Wiznitzer and a three from Clayton, Ohio was able to cut the deficit back down once again, however, Marshall once again got the points back, taking a 71-49 lead going into the under-eight media timeout .

A three from AJ Brown and another jumper from Wiznitzer cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 17 with a minute to go. Moments later, another three from AJ Brown and a layup from the freshman guard Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio) cut the deficit to 14, however, that was as close as Ohio would get in the final moments, falling 83-69.

For Marshall, Andrew Taylor had 19 points, while Taevion Kinsey added 18 points and nine rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 16 points and had six rebounds.

Up next, the Bobcats have a few days off for Finals week before returning to action on Sunday, Dec. 11 when they head to Youngstown, Ohio to take on Youngstown State. Tip-off is set for 2 pm

