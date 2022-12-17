Ohio Men’s Basketball Downs Stetson, 85-66

Next Game: at Delaware 12/21/2022 | 7 p.m FLOHoops December 21 (Wed) / 7 p.m at Delaware History

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men’s basketball team (6-5) returned to Athens on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17), defeating Stetson (5-5), 85-66, inside the Convocation Center.

Overall, Ohio shot 50.7 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three and were 9-of-12 from the line, while Stetson shot 36.7 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three and were 12-of-16 from the line. Stetson outrebounded Ohio, 39-37, but Ohio registered nine steals and dished out 16 assists. The Bobcats also forced 17 turnovers and scored 29 points off them.

Individually, Graduate student forward Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla) led Ohio with 20 points and five rebounds, while a freshman guard AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla.) scored 13 points in his first career start. Senior guard DeVon Baker (Dayton, Ohio) added 12 points, followed by senior guard Miles Brown (Rochester, NY) with 11 points. Junior center Gabe Wiznitzer (Walhalla, SC) scored 10 points and grabbed nine boards, while a junior guard Jaylin Hunter (Manchester, Conn.) added seven points and seven rebounds.

Ohio won the tip, but Stetson got on the board first with a jumper. The Bobcats then got back-to-back baskets with layups from the sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) and Wilson III. A three from Stetson put the Hatters up one, however the Bobcats then went on a 9-0 run with free throws from Miles Brown and a three from AJ Brown , putting Ohio up 14-5. After a three from Stetson cut the Ohio lead to six, a three from the freshman guard Ajay Sheldon (Dublin, Ohio) and more points from Miles Brown Wilson III and AJ Brown put the Bobcats up 14 with 11:38 left in the first half.

The two teams traded baskets, with Stetson cutting the Ohio lead to six with 6:53 left in the first half, before back-to-back threes from Hunter and Miles Brown and a jumper from freshman guard Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio) put Ohio up 16. Moments later, another three from Sheldon and a jumper from AJ Brown gave the Bobcats a 46-25 lead with 3:03 remaining in the first half. After the Hatters cut the Ohio lead to 19, a layup from Wilson III gave the Bobcats a 52-30 lead going into the half.

At the half, Ohio shot 58.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the line, while Stetson shot 35.7 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and were 4-of-4 from the line.

Individually, Wilson III led the Bobcats at the half with 12 points and three rebounds, while AJ Brown added 10 points and Wiznitzer grabbed six boards.

Stetson opened the second half on a 5-0 run before a three from AJ Brown and a dunk from Wilson III put the Bobcats back up 22. Moments after Stetson cut the Ohio lead to 15 with 14:26 left in the game, a hook shot from Wiznitzer and a jumper from Wilson out the Bobcats up 61-42. After both teams traded baskets, Stetson was able to cut the Ohio lead back down to 18, a 7-0 run from the Bobcats thanks to Baker and Wiznitzer gave the Bobcats a 25-point lead.

The Bobcats went on to take a 30-point lead with 6:11 remaining in the game and never gave up much ground over the remaining five minutes, defeating Stetson, 85-55.

For Stetson, Jalen Blackmon led with 21 points, while Josh Smith added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Up next, Ohio is back on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when they head to Newark, Del. To take is Delaware. Tip-off is set for 7 pm and can be seen on FLOHoops.

#OUohyeah