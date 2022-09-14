Ohio Men’s Basketball Completes 2022-23 Schedule

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men’s basketball team has completed its 2022-23 schedule, head coach Jeff Boals announced today (Sept. 14).

“We have a challenging non-conference schedule against some excellent programs,” Boals said. “The highlight games are at Michigan and on a neutral court against Florida in Tampa. We have return games from last year at Belmont and home against Stetson. We also started five new home and home series against some very good teams that will help prepare us for our MAC season. I am excited to play 16 home games in front of the best student section and fans in the MAC.”

The Bobcats open the season on Thursday, Nov. 3 when they host Capital for an exhibition game inside the Convocation Center.

Ohio then opens the season on the road on Monday, Nov. 7 at Belmont in a return for last season’s Ohio home opener. The Bobcats head back to Athens on Saturday, Nov. 12 to host Cleveland State inside the Convo.

The Bobcats are back on the road Wednesday, Nov. 16 to take on Detroit Mercy before heading to Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to take is Michigan.

After the trip to Ann Arbor, Ohio Returns to Athens to host an MTE Nov. 25-27. Ohio will open the event on Friday, Nov. 26 against Eastern Illinois, before facing off with Alabama State on Sunday, Nov. 27. Eastern Illinois and Alabama State will battle it out on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a neutral site matchup. Ohio will then close out November on Nov. 30 when the Bobcats host UC Clermont inside the Convo.

The Bobcats then head to Huntington, W.Va. On Saturday, Dec. 3 to take on Marshall, before heading to Youngstown State on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Next, Ohio heads to Tampa, Fla. Wednesday, Dec. 14 to take on Florida at Amalie Arena. Following the trip to Florida, Ohio hosts Stetson on Saturday, Dec. 17 before heading to Delaware on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Ohio concludes its nonconference slate on Friday, Dec. 30 when they host Chicago State inside the Convocation Center.

The Bobcats 2022-23 Mid-American Conference schedule was released earlier this fall.

Game times and TV selections will be announced later this fall.

The Bobcats are coming off a 25-10 season and a 14-6 mark in conference play. Ohio advanced to the MAC Semifinals and then advanced into the second round of the 2022 CBI in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Bobcats return six from last season’s roster, including graduate student forwards Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla.) who is back after missing last season with a knee injury. Seniors Miles Brown (Rochester, NY) and Ben Roderick (Powell, Ohio) and sophomores AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio), IJ Ezuma (Raleigh, NC) and Olumide Adelodun (Calgary, Canada) also return for the Green and White.

Ohio welcomes nine newcomers to the roster that includes transfers Jaylin Hunter (Manchester, Conn.), Gabe Wiznitzer (Walhalla, SC) and DeVon Baker (Dayton, Ohio). Ohio also adds freshmen AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla.), Ajay Sheldon (Dublin, Ohio), Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio), Aidan Hadaway (Lafayette, Ga.), Ben Estis (Southlake, Texas) and Quinn Corna (Columbus, Ohio).

