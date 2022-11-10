Ohio Men’s Basketball Adds Nicol During Early Signing Period

FOLLOW OHIO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio – The Ohio men’s basketball program has added one student-athlete during the early signing period, fourth-year head Coach Jeff Boals announced today (Nov. 9). Forward Ben Nicol will join the Bobcats for the 2023-24 season.

Nicol, a 6’7, 208 pound forward, comes to the Bobcats from Charleston, W.Va. played his high school basketball for George Washington High School under head Coach Richard Greene.

“We are excited to add Ben to our Bobcat basketball family,” Boals said. “He has a high basketball IQ, can really shoot the basketball, and has phenomenal vision. He is a great fit for our program on and off the court.”

In his career, Nicol averages 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

During his freshman year, Nicol was named All-Kanawha Valley Rookie First Team and helped his team go 18-5 and claim the Mountain State Athletic Conference Championship, and the No.3 Seed in the AAA State Tournament before the COVID-19 cancellation. Nicol returned the following year and helped the same team go 17-1 and repeat as Mountain State Athletic Conference Champions before going on to be crowned 2020-2021 AAAA State Champions. Nicol wrapped up the season as an All-Kanawha Valley Third Team and was AAAA All-State Honorable Mention.

Last season. Nicol led George Washington to a 20-6 record and another Mountain State Athletic Conference Championship. They were selected at the No. 5 Seed in AAAA State Tournament. After the season, Nicol once again earned postseason honors and was named All-Kanawha Valley First Team and AAAA First Team All-State.

Nicol is the son of Caroline and Jonathan Nicol, and he has one sister, Emma, ​​who plays golf at the University of Lynchburg. Nicol enjoys photography and coding, and his favorite teams are the Buffalo Bills and the New York Knicks. Nicol plans to major in Sport Management in hopes of becoming a college basketball coach.

