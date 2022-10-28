Ohio man sues golf club, saying he never got hole-in-one Prize money

NEWARK, Ohio – An Ohio golf club issued a challenge last spring, and Luke Sutton accepted it.

The man now is waiting for his reward. Virtues Golf Club offered a $10,000 promotional prize for anyone who hit a hole-in-one. Last May, Sutton recorded an ace on hole No. 14.

Sutton, who lives in Coshocton, about 60 miles Northeast of Columbus, filed a lawsuit against the club’s operator, Four Virtues Inc. Tuesday in Licking County Common Pleas Court, claiming the club is not making good on the agreement.

“Virtues has knowledge of the hole in one and used the event and the Plaintiff Sutton’s likeness to Advertise the golf course and the continued promotion of $10,000 for a hole in one,” the suit reads.

“Despite numerous promises, Defendant Virtues has failed to pay Luke Sutton the $10,000. The said money was due and payable on May 14, 2022.”

Hung Chow, general manager of Virtues Golf Club, said he thought Sutton was being paid. They said they had considered the matter resolved.

“I spoke with the operator of Ace Oasis, and I was told the thing was taken care of already,” Chow said. “I will be honest, your phone call is catching me a little by surprise as well. Last time I spoke to Ace Oasis, the promotional company, they said they had paid Mr. Sutton $10,000. That was last Saturday.”

Later in May, Sutton celebrated his achievement, receiving a Giant replica $10,000 check from club personnel.

“There is an insurance company behind this due to the payouts,” Chow said. “The insurance company has a policy against payouts to anyone with professional status. There happened to be another golf professional by the name of Luke Sutton. That is why the insurance company is balking – this is what know.”

As of Wednesday, Sutton said he had still not received a real check.

In addition to the payout, Sutton is seeking reimbursement for court costs and additional damages in the suit.

