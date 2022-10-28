Ohio man sues golf club, saying he never got hole-in-one Prize money

NEWARK, Ohio – An Ohio golf club issued a challenge last spring, and Luke Sutton accepted it.

The man now is waiting for his reward. Virtues Golf Club offered a $10,000 promotional prize for anyone who hit a hole-in-one. Last May, Sutton recorded an ace on hole No. 14.

Sutton, who lives in Coshocton, about 60 miles Northeast of Columbus, filed a lawsuit against the club’s operator, Four Virtues Inc. Tuesday in Licking County Common Pleas Court, claiming the club is not making good on the agreement.

“Virtues has knowledge of the hole in one and used the event and the Plaintiff Sutton’s likeness to Advertise the golf course and the continued promotion of $10,000 for a hole in one,” the suit reads.

“Despite numerous promises, Defendant Virtues has failed to pay Luke Sutton the $10,000. The said money was due and payable on May 14, 2022.”

