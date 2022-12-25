Ohio History Connection to acquire historic site from country club

Ohio History Connection to acquire historic site from country club

My sister, Kris, and her husband, Retired US District Court Judge Gregory Frost recently came north from their home in South Carolina and celebrated an early Christmas with their children and grandchildren at Moundbuilders Country Club, which serves the Newark, Ohio area.

The happy Gathering at the club may be their last one there because the club’s premises are about to be taken by eminent domain.

The grounds are leased from the Ohio History Connection, the not-for-profit successor to the Ohio Historical Society and The Ohio State Archeological and Historical Society. The Ohio History Connection wants to acquire Moundbuilders leasehold interest, which is not scheduled to expire until 2078.

Two weeks ago, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in favor of the Ohio History Connection, which wants to repurpose the premises as a public park for the Octagon Earthworks and as a part of the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks that have been Nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

As might be expected, passions regarding Moundbuilders Country Club run high.

Janet and I have attended a couple of Frost family events there. It is a beautiful country club, rated one of the best serving Central Ohio. Newark, 40 miles east of Columbus, has a population listed as approximately 50,000.

The third hole at Moundbuilders Country Club is built into a 155-foot-diameter circular enclosure located at the southeastern opening of the Octagon Earthworks.

The city is near the site where Intel is building its huge computer chip factory. Moundbuilders features a Williamsburg-looking brick clubhouse, a swimming pool and a remarkable golf course with 11 of its 18 holes abutting and at least one hole nearly surrounded by ancient Hopewell mounds, most of them six feet tall.

Moundbuilders Country Club was incorporated in 1910 and leased the acreage from the city of Newark. Over the years, the lease was bought and sold and eventually became owned by the Ohio History Connection.

